Charges: The NCA is running Operation Stovewood

Paul Richardson, aged 61, of Maltby, has been charged with 15 offences by the National Crime Agency, which has been investigation allegations of history sexual offending in Rotherham.

Those include the rape and attempted rape of a 15 year old girl in 2005, as well as trafficking for sexual exploitation, engaging in sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.

He has appeared before Sheffield Magistrates to answer the charges and was granted bail, with conditions, ahead of his next hearing, which will take place at Sheffield Crown Court, where more serious cases are dealt with.

Operation Stovewood was launched as a response to the Rotherham ‘grooming’ scandal, to investigate complaints of historic, non-familial, offences between 1997 and 2013.