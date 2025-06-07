Major blow to organised crime as police smash 'chop shop'

ORGANISED crime gangs in Rotherham have been dealt a double-blow with police busting a ‘chop-shop’ used in the stolen car trade and seizing illegal cigarettes worth almost £3m.

Both will count as major successes in police work to disrupt organised crime in the town, which has also seen a string of cannabis farms located and dismantled over the last 18 months.

The latest raises were part of a day of action including neighbourhood officers and specialists from elsewhere in the force, working alongside experts from partner agencies, including Rotherham Council.

Officers swooped on the ‘chop shop’ - premises used to dismantle and process stolen vehicles for the illegal trade in car parts - at premises in Kiveton Park Industrial Estate.

South Yorkshire Police said the executed “several intelligence-led multi-premises warrants” at that location.

That resulted in ten stolen vehicles being found, with two in a unit which had been converted to a ‘chop shop’, a workshop to dismantle them.

Other vehicle parts, also suspected as stolen, were also found.

Specialists in identifying stolen car parts have been working alongside police, a move made possible by work with the National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership.

Two men were arrested as pat of that raid, with both suspected of vehicle theft. They have been bailed, to allow police inquiries to continue.

Rotherham neighbourhood officers, roads policing colleagues and the modern slavery team were involved in that operation.

Police working in conjunction with HMRC staff also found a haul of cigarettes with no duty paid - with a value of £2.8m had they been sold.

Big ticket seizures from criminals are regarded as important, because they help to deny offenders the funds they need for other criminal endeavours.

Across town, three people were arrested in Masborough, Eastwood and Ferham, by officers on the Operation Fortify team, who focus on serious crime.

Chief Insp James Bennett said: "A lot of planning and hard work has gone into ensuring the success of the day of action.

"We know that this industrial estate has been a hotspot for criminality and this day of action provided us the opportunity to highlight to the public the ongoing work at this site.

"We are always working proactively to fight crime and keep everyone in Rotherham safe.”