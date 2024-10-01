Getting safer: Hoyland

POLICE and council staff organised a pincer-movement operation to both crack down on organised criminals while cleaning up a Dearne area community.

Hoyland is one of several areas in South Yorkshire which has been targeted for action using ‘clear, hold, build’ tactics.

That is meant to tackle the problems causing trouble, prevent them from re-emerging and using those foundations to build a resilient community.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day.

It has been going on in Hoyland for some time and has been credited as a success, with one councillor reporting a drop in complaints from residents as a result.

Now the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team, the officers who work regularly with the community, has held a day of action, bringing in the highly-visible mounted police, as well as colleagues from Barnsley Council.

They were involved in work to clean-up graffiti and make other environmental improvements in the area.

A spokesman for the neighbourhood policing team said: “Clear, hold, build is a three step plan which sees organised criminals and their associates cleared from an area through relentless pursuit activity.

Hoyland has a target area of clear, hold, build and we are now working relentlessly to stabilise the area through high visibility police patrols to build a strong and resilient community.”

During the day of action, officers took 12 intelligence reports - information which helps them build an accurate picture of the scale and nature of crime and those involved in offending.

Officers also seized a vehicle, which had no MoT, and a waste carrier found themselves in trouble because their licence - which they need to legally transport material - had expired.

Schools were also visited by officers, who gave an in-depth presentation to pupils who had been identified as being potentially being at risk of exploitation by criminals.

The move came as police are beginning to benefit from increased numbers of officers in the area.

Earlier in the summer, a police and communities together meeting was told the south neighbourhood team was down to just one police constable, working alongside PCSOs.

More recently, that has improved as the force has benefitted from the 20,000 new officers recruited nationally.

However, local officers are still frequently diverted to other duties, such as ‘sitting’ with prisoners who need hospital treatment and travelling out of the force area on specific operations.