These six defendants who generated more than £686,000 from their illegal activities have been ordered to repay less than two per cent of that amount, after investigations showed that was all they had “available.”

Proceeds of crime is the term given to money or assets gained by criminals during the course of their criminal activity.

Investigations are carried out to determine both how much a criminal is believed to have made through their unlawful earnings - described as the “benefit” amount - and the sum they are currently able to repay, their “available amount.”

David Bean was found to have a benefit amount of just short of half a million pounds, at £487,010.83. Of that figure, Bean was found to have just £2,561.73 available, meaning £484,449.83 of his ill-gotten gains have seemingly vanished | SYP/Sarah Marshall

Whilst some may have only been asked to pay back their nominal “available” amounts, some as low as £140, they will still be liable to pay the full “benefit” amount in the future.

In total, these six criminals were found to have a combined “benefit” amount of £686,906.02.

Of that figure, they were found to have just £10,281.73 - or 1.49 per cent - available.

However, the catch is that Bean will continue to be liable for the full amount, and his finances - and any significant changes to them - are likely to be watched closely.

Earlier this month, Judge David Dixon told Brandon Hodson, a jailed drug dealer ordered to repay £1 of his £86,849.17 “benefit” figure, that there are a number of scenarios in which he could be forced to pay back the money he is believed to have made from his criminality.

“If you have a lottery win...if, in due course, you manage to get a well-paid job, an inheritance, they could come after you for this money - and that’s the down side to this,” he was told.

“The reality is you’ve got no real defence to it,”Judge Dixon told Hodson.

Government guidance states that the Crown Court, when it considers making a confiscation order against a defendant, following their conviction, must determine whether the defendant has a “criminal lifestyle.”

“If the court decides the defendant has a criminal lifestyle, certain assumptions may be made.

“In particular, the court will assume all property received by, held by, spent or obtained after the relevant date was obtained as a result of the defendant’s general criminal conduct and is liable to confiscation,” documents published by the government concerning the Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA) 2002 state.

South Yorkshire Police has shared details of criminals who have been subject to POCA hearings held during the course of September 2025.

These six criminals have been given between 28 days and three months to cough up.

Proceeds of crime orders made during September 2025

• A confiscation order was made against Lana Hamilton on September 5, 2025

Lana Hamilton, aged 30 of Weston Road, Doncaster, had been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for drugs trafficking offences in relation to the supply of a controlled drugs of Class A, namely cocaine and possession of criminal property on February 20, 2025.

Benefit £44,239.61. Available amount £140.00. Confiscation order £140.00. She has 28 days to pay.

• A confiscation order was made against David Edis on September 17, 2025

David Edis, aged 41 of Milton Road, Doncaster, had been sentenced to 54 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to the supply of a controlled drugs of Class A, namely cocaine on September 17, 2024.

Benefit: £5,055.73. Available amount: £900.00. Confiscation order: £900.00. He has 28 days to pay.

• A confiscation order was made against Katherine Smith on September 17, 2025

Katherine Smith, aged 43 of Milton Road, Doncaster, had been sentenced to 54 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to the possession with intent to supply of a controlled drugs of Class A, namely cocaine on September 17, 2024.

Benefit. £42,124.85. Available amount: £4,445.00. Confiscation order: £4,445.00. She has three months to pay.

• A confiscation order was made against David Bean on September 19, 2025

David Bean, aged 35 of Prospect Court, Rotherham, had been sentenced 6 years and 5 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to supply a controlled drug of class A on January 13, 2025.

Benefit: £487,010.83. Available amount: £2,561.73. Confiscation order: £2,561.73. He has 28 days to pay.

• A confiscation order was made against Ayanle Ibrahim on September 18, 2025

Ayanle Ibrahim, aged 32, of no fixed abode, had been sentenced to 5 years 11 months imprisonment months imprisonment, for drugs trafficking offences for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on September 10, 2025.

Benefit: £108,000.00. Available amount: £1,760.00. Confiscation order: £1,760.00. He has three months to pay.

• A confiscation order was made against Christopher Holt on 4th September 2025.

Christopher Holt , 45 of Grasmere Crescent, Barnsley, had been sentenced to 20 months, suspended for 12 months for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drugs of Class A, namely cocaine and heroin on October 9, 2024.

Benefit: £475.00. Available amount: £475.00. Confiscation order: £475.00. He has 42 days to pay.