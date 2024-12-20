Laurence Ward: Abused Rotherham husband, 58, 'snapped' and killed wife after 'years of merciless bullying'

Laurence Ward and wife Joanne

“No human being should have to endure what you endured at the hands of your wife.”

These were the words of a judge to a Rotherham husband as he was sentenced for killing his partner of 30 years.

Laurence Ward, aged 58, was arrested after the body of his wife Joanne, 53, was found with three stab wounds at their flat in Herringthorpe Valley Road on June 21, 2024.

But at his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on December 19, a picture was painted of a man who had suffered years of physical, verbal and emotional abusive by Joanne - culminating with her stabbing him through the forearm with a large kitchen knife.

Her husband claims he remembers very little of what happened next, but evidence showed he then fetched another knife from the kitchen and fatally wounded her.

His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, Recorder of Sheffield, said: “You were the victim of unrelenting abuse by your wife.

“It is clear to me that there is much evidence of violence being visited upon you over a long period of time by your wife.

“You were beaten, abused, and grotesquely demeaned.

“On that day, you were attacked brutally by her. You snapped. You killed her.

“You must be punished, but it is important it is important I have a high level sense of justice in this very, very unusual case.

“I wholly endorse the prosecution’s decision to accept your guilty plea of manslaughter and not pursue a charge of murder. If ever there was a case that demanded that course of action, this is it.”

The court heard Laurence Ward and Joanne Ward were married for 30 years and had no children. In later years, he became her full time carer as a result of her disabilities. Laurence Ward also has a speech impediment, and Judge Richardson said Joanne was “much larger” than her husband.

Several witnesses told police that the final years of the relationship were marked by “merciless bullying” by Joanne towards her husband.

Prosecutor Mr David Brooke said: “Witnesses speak of them having a toxic relationship, and she dealt physical violence and especially verbal abuse on him.

“On occasion, he was beaten by his wife and forced to sit on the steps outside the flat, naked, in all weathers.

“On the day before the killing, a witness through a window saw Joanne shove his head against a wall a number of times. She appeared drunk and hit him some sort of stick.”

Laurence Ward later told police he began suffering from panic attacks during the Covid-19 lockdowns while isolating with her because of her abuse.

She stopped him from using his phone and from seeing his family. Neighbours told police if they saw him he seem “vacant.”

On one occasion, she dealt him injuries that caused him to bleed, and he had to pretend to go to the shops so he could go to hospital.

Mr Brooke said: “His evidence is on the day of the incident, she called him a ‘lazy b******’, which he ignored before going to the toilet. She was heard to get up and go to the kitchen.

“When he returned, she stood up and produced a large kitchen knife from her walker.

“She swung at him and stabbed him through the arm.”

Judge Richardson said the wound was so serious that if the husband had not done what came next, she would have been liable to go to prison “for a very long time.”

“However, after years of relentless bullying, you snapped,” said the judge.

Police determined Ward was able to push Joanne off before fetching a second kitchen knife and stabbing her three times. Evidence also suggests he hit her with some form of stick.

The court heard Ward felt unable to call 999 due to his speech impediment, and he was panicking. Still heavily bleeding from his arm, and while Joanne was still alive, he left for his sister’s flat nearby to get help.

When police arrived at the flat, Joanne was dead. A chain bike lock was found laid across her leg, which has never been explained.

Prosecutors originally charged Laurence Ward with murder, but later accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter by way of loss of control.

The judge said: “I am entirely satisfied that you suffered from what a psychiatric report called ‘battered husband syndrome’ - which is a sub branch of PTSD.

“You never responded. You just endured it. And finally she enacted carried out a tremendously serious attack on you.”

Defence barrister Dermot Hughes told the court Ward said he “missed his wife very much.” He had felt unable to leave during the years of abuse he felt “she needed him” as a carer and would not get by without him.

“You must be punished, and you must go to jail. But I bare the totality of this very, very unusual case in mind in sentencing.”

Laurence Ward was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for manslaughter.