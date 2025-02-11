Knife used in Kilnhurst shop robbery

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST
Wanted: Police want to trace this manplaceholder image
A SHOP robbery in Rotherham is being investigated by officers who have released an image of a suspect.

The raid happened at 7.40pm on December 15 at the Top Shop in Highthorn Road, Kilnhurst.

Investigators have been told that two men entered the shop, with one alleged to have stolen cash and cigarettes, while the other made threats while carrying a knife.

They have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, as he may be able to help with the investigation.

He is described as white, at least 6ft tall, and of large build.

Although his face is largely obscured, investigators hope it may help to jog people’s memories, if they were in the area at the time.

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 14/221677/24.

Information can be passed via Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111, anonymously.

