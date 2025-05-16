Journalist Andrew Norfolk who exposed Rotherham grooming gangs has died

Fearless: Journalist Andrew Norfolk has died aged 60

The former journalist who exposed the Rotherham grooming gangs scandal, has died aged 60.

The Times says Andrew Norfolk, who earlier in his career had worked at the Yorkshire Post, covering South Yorkshire, died on May 8 after suffering ill health, and retired late last year.

After joining The Times in 2000, Mr Norfolk started investigating the grooming of girls in the Midlands and northern England, in 2010. His reports led to formal inquiries by official agencies, and a string of resignations, and prosecutions of perpetrators.

He won the Paul Foot Award for investigative journalism in February 2013 as a result of the work.

Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Norfolk, who died on May 8 was “absolutely integral” in helping change the law so more grooming gang members could be convicted.

It led to an inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which covered the period 1997 to 2013. It was estimated that around 1,400 children were sexually exploited over 16 years.

The Advertiser’s former editor Andrew Mosley remembers Mr Norfolk fondly.

He said: “Andrew Norfolk and myself were on the panel at the NCTJ Journalism Skills Conference at the University of Sheffield in November 2014.

“I was very nervous as Andrew had obviously broken the CSE and grooming scandal story in The Times and people were quick to say we hadn’t covered the story, though we had on many occasions mentioned CSE and grooming, though had no publishable evidence relating to gangs or cover-ups.

“Andrew put me at ease straight away and he took the first few questions from a very eager audience. Then it was my turn. I pointed out that we had cleared the decks and reported the abuse scandal over nine, maybe 11 pages in each edition for weeks on end, as well as filling our letters pages with opinion. We were playing catch up but we did catch up.

“A journalism lecturer, not from Sheffield, asked me what it felt like to be the editor of the local rag in Rochdale and to have missed the story. I pointed out that local rag wasn’t a great description and that given it was a skills conference we had better get the name of the town right.

“Andrew stepped right in and pointed out that he had spent four years working on the story without bringing in any other stories and that could never happen on a local newspaper, which also wouldn’t be able to afford the legal fees. If anyone was to blame, he said, it was local authorities such as the council and the police and the problem was that people such as this lecturer weren’t targeting the right people.”

Mr Mosley said the role Mr Norfolk played in uncovering the scandal must not be under-estimated and he was a great help in sharing his knowledge with other journalists.

“I think the balance between national and local newspapers that Andrew talked about of people should be extremely thankful to him for his dedication, perseverance and bravery in pursuing an extremely difficult story that helped so many people,” he said.

“At the time Adele Forrest was our main CSE reporter and she covered the trials of the gangs from day one and was regularly in touch with Andrew, who always gave his guidance, advice and quotes to the Advertiser without any real prompting.

“It is difficult to imagine someone pouring their heart and soul into a story over so a long period of time ever again.”