Jake Richards: Rother Valley MP who helped jail Jo Cox's killer forced to call in police protection

Police protection: MP Jake Richards

ROTHERHAM’S newest MP has been forced to call in police protection just months after being elected following a shocking campaign of threats and intimidation.

Jake Richards ousted Alexander Stafford to represent the Rother Valley constituency at the General Election, but since taking the role has been subjected to an increasingly vitriolic hate campaign affecting him, his family and staff.

It has become so serious that police have been involved and he has been advised to use security at some public events.

Other measures have been taken to upgrade protection for his partner and their young daughter.

The scale of the campaign has prompted him to lift the lid on the risk that extremists present.

He knows the potential only too well, having worked as a barrister on the legal team which brought the killer of West Yorkshire MP Jo Cox to justice following her murder.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Mr Richards said: “Since being elected as our MP, I have received countless personal threats, alongside a stream of abuse.

“This is unfortunately part of the job and although I was eager to avoid being an additional burden on the police, I have been advised by them to have security with me at certain public events.

“I should be able to get out and about in my constituency without such precautions.

“My brilliant staff should be able to work without fearing for their own safety, or be subject to anonymous online attacks.

“I am determined to be an accessible and active local MP so these threats will not stop me doing weekly surgeries and regular public meetings.”

Recently, those responsible have turned on his family with political and personal attacks.

“I will not stand for the harassment and stalking of loved ones by trolls on social media.

“They have not chosen a political life and we made an active decision to protect my family, and my baby daughter in particular, from such threats by not identifying them.

“The recent activity attacking my family has been raised with the police and again steps will be taken to better protect my fiancee and daughter.

“Although the activists hide beyond anonymous accounts, I will not let them get away with threatening my family, which has forced them to change their work routines,” he said.