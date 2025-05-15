Jailed drug dealer now loses £19,000

A DRUG dealer has been ordered to pay back almost £20,000 in profits that he made from the illicit trade - on top of spending years in prison.

Max Allen, of Woodside Walk, Greasbrough, must return £19,500 after police investigators were able to prove the cash was profits from dealing.

Officers who raided his home found he had an expensive clothing habit, with dozens of pairs of designer trainers.

He was locked up for four and half years in 2024 and is one of several criminals ordered by the courts to repay illicit cash last month.

In a series of hearings, offenders were told to hand back more than £60,000 in total, as a result of work by South Yorkshire Police’s economic crime unit.

They have experts who are able to pore over criminal’s finances and highlight the cash which comes from crime.

The money then goes into the criminal justice system, with some used to help communities affected by crime.

Bill: Max Allen has three months to pay

Allen, aged 29, was brought to book after police raided his home last Spring, finding luxury goods, which were seized.

Laura Hough, Head of Asset Recovery, said:

"It is important that criminals who are convicted are not allowed to continue to benefit from their lives of crime.

"Money gathered from confiscation orders is paid back into the justice system and aims to positively affect the communities criminals have previously wreaked havoc upon.

“The process of securing confiscation order is helped by information submitted by the public. With the help of our communities, we can paint a better intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of criminality.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job? They may be gaining this money illegally.

“If you see something that is not quite right, I urge you to report it to us, or through Crimestoppers if you don’t want to talk to us directly and stay anonymous.”

Police can be contacted on 101, Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.