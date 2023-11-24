Jail for Rotherham man who subjected woman to ‘unimaginable violence and perverse acts’

A “DESPICABLE” man who caused a woman “indescribable” pain – forcing a pool cue down her throat – has been jailed.

South Yorkshire Police said Thomas Keeling subjected his victim to “unimaginable violence and perverse acts”.

The woman confided in officers that Keeling had dragged her around a bedroom, leaving her nearly unconscious before further assaulting her.

She feared for her life as the 33-year-old carried out acts included forcing a pool cue and vacuum cleaner pipe down her throat.

And she was left suicidal as a result of Keeling’s verbal abuse, which destroyed her self-confidence.

When officers arrived at a Rotherham property, Keeling attempted to slam the door closed and deny them access to helping the victim.

He later admitted two counts of GBH, two of non-fatal strangulation, and controlling behaviour, and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (22).

Keeling was given nine years in prison and a 15-year restraining order against contacting his victim.

Investigating officer Nat Duffy said: “I would like to commend the bravery and courage of the victim throughout our investigation.

“The pain and suffering she endured throughout Keeling’s acts are indescribable, and while her physical injuries have healed following surgery, the mental torture and trauma will stay with her for life.

“She continues to be supported by specialist organisations to help her deal with the extreme pain she continues to go through, and this will be ongoing for a long time.

“I hope knowing Keeling is behind bars can bring her some closure. No length of time will ever heal the pain she has suffered, but I hope she can move forward with the next chapter of her life.

“During Keeling’s arrest and interview he showed no remorse for his actions, telling officers ‘he couldn’t be bothered’ and providing excuse after excuse for how the victim sustained her injuries.

“Keeling gave a no comment interview throughout but knowing our 150 pieces of evidence were showing how he was responsible for his actions, he pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance.”

She added: “I am pleased that the victim did not have to endure a trial and relive the events that happened to her, and that Keeling is now serving time for his actions.”

Call 101 to report abuse, or 999 in an emergency.