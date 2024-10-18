.

A PROLIFIC offender was caught when his DNA was found on tape used to cover the registration plate of a stolen car.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keys and a vehicle were taken from a property at Wortley Road on July 17 – and the victim spotted the car in traffic at Parkgate the next day.

She and her partner followed the car to Dinnington, where South Yorkshire Police officers took over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the stolen car failed to stop for the roads policing unit, went off road and abandoned the vehicle.

When the car was recovered, it was found that a piece of tape had been used to change the number six on the registration plate to an eight.

Andrew Elliott’s DNA profile was found to match the profile on the tape – leading to the 45-year-old being arrested and charged.

Elliott, of Wingfield Road, Rotherham, admitted handling stolen goods at a hearing in September. He was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (16) to 18 weeks in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Melissa Green, of Rotherham Neighbourhoods Crime Team, said: “These offences can have a lasting impact on victims.

“The feeling of someone taking your property can be very distressing so I hope the victim is reassured by this result.

“I hope this helps to show local communities our commitment to bringing criminals who believe they can evade responsibility for their actions to justice.”