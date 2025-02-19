Illicit vapes and cigarettes worth £30,000 seized in shop raid

Joint enterprise: Police worked with trading standards officers

SUSPECTED counterfeit vapes and cigarettes have been seized from a shop in Swallownest in a joint operation between police and trading standards officers.

The items are believed to be counterfeit, or unfit for sale, with vapes, liquids and cartridges worth almost £29,000 found.

Illegal cigarettes worth another £1,400 were also discovered.

The raid came as a result of intelligence from surrounding residents and businesses, with complaints of anti-social behaviour blamed on the business.

Rotherham South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said: “Not only do these vapes undercut legitimate businesses, but they also pose a serious risk to people’s health.

“It isn’t uncommon for these counterfeit products to find their way into the hands of children.

“This is a great piece of work which continues to highlight how important our ongoing work with Rotherham Council is to ensure the safety of our local communities. However, the hard work does not stop, and we will continue to focus on issues that matter the most to you.

“We could not have conducted this operation without your support. If you have any information relating to the suspected sale of illicit vapes or tobacco products from shops anywhere within your area, please report online or by calling 101.”

Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director of Community Safety and Street Scene, Sam Barstow said:

“We are committed to keeping people safe from harm across the borough. This operation is another example of the close partnership working between Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police.

"Joint operations of this nature to tackle illegal tobacco and vape products have resulted in over £639,000 worth of illicit items being removed from sale.”