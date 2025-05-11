Illegal biker tried to ram Mexborough cop

Harrowing: Police footage of the offender steering towards PC Rocher (image: SYP)

AN ILLEGAL motorbiker tried to ram a plain-clothes policewoman on a rural footpath in Mexborough - forcing her to use her own pedal cycle for protection.

The South Yorkshire Police officer had been on plain-clothes duties, gathering intelligence on illegal motorbikers when PC Elisabeth Rocher found four people, on three bikes, heading towards her.

She ordered them to dismount and while two riders fled, the third revved his bike’s engine and headed for her.

Police said he tried to “ram past” her, meaning she had to use her cycle for protection, though she was able to force the rider off the motorbike, which is suspected as stolen.

PC Rocher is part of the Doncaster South neighbourhood policing team and colleague Andy Smith said: "PC Rocher showed incredible bravery and determination when faced by four offenders on motorbikes.

"She utilised her training to protect herself and also seize a stolen motorbike to ensure it was taken off the streets.

“It is against the law to ride vehicles such as quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the local authority, which these users did not have.

"This kind of antisocial behaviour makes people feel unsafe and that is why we regularly carry out patrols to gather intelligence on riders and seize bikes being ridden in a reckless manner.

"We rely a lot on information from the public regarding where and when these bikes are being ridden antisocially.

"We always act on any reports we receive and I would implore the public to continue reporting any incidents involving off-road bikes to us so we can further build an intelligence picture and take appropriate action against the riders.

"The more details we know, the more chance we have of finding the riders so please keep any eye out for details relating to makes, colours and sizes of bikes, details of clothing and helmets worn and places where these bikes are being kept."

Anyone with information about illegal and nuisance motorbikers can contact police by phone on 101. If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, police advise callers to use 999.