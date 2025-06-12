Hunt for man who subjected Dearne shopworker to homophobic abuse
The incident happened on April 25 at noon, in the Halfords store.
A police investigation followed, with officers trawling CCTV as one line of inquiry.
They have now identified a man they believe may be able to help with the investigation and have released an image of him.
He is described as a white man in his early 40s, with a bald head. He is described as being of a slim build and around 5ft 7ins tall.
The man in the image is wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black jacket.
He was reportedly with a young child at the time and can be seen in the image pushing along a red and black push bike.
South Yorkshire Police accept the image is not of the highest quality, but they hope that the picture, in combination with the description and circumstances of the incident may help to jog the memories of people who were in the shop or the area at the time, or who recognise him.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to pass information to police online or by calling 101. Anyone making contact should quote incident number 378 of April 25, 2025 when you get in touch.
The online police portal is available at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 by phone, or through their online reporting service at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.