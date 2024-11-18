Hundreds of offenders caught by police patrolling in lorry cab

Shocked: Police found one driver watching TV at the wheel

HUNDREDS of drivers on motorways and major roads around Rotherham and the wider district have been caught risking their lives and putting others in danger.

South Yorkshire Police used a HGV cab to give an elevated view of drivers using the M1, M18 and A1 and came up with some shocking findings.

They stopped 215 vehicles over five days after seeing drivers commit offences including watching television on a computer tablet, swerving onto the hard shoulder and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Most offenders, 168, were also in lorries, with 21 in smaller goods vehicles and 26 in cars.

Police said 31 were found to be not wearing a seatbelt, 13 were not in proper control of their vehicle and 21 were inappropriately using the hard shoulder.

Four were in the outside lane when driving vehicles forbidden to use it.

In addition, four had no insurance, three drove through a red ‘x’ sign and three had insecure loads.

Roads policing Chf Insp Pete Spratt said: “We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties on our roads, but everyone must take responsibility for their actions and help us reduce the risk.

“I urge people to think how they would feel if their loved one was killed by a drink or drug driver, or by someone who picked up their mobile phone behind the wheel.

“Every one of the drivers caught during this operation had the ability in certain circumstances to kill someone,” he said.

The lorry was on loan from National Highways.