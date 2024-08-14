South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

DELIBERATE fires set in South Yorkshire have reduced by 30 per cent in the past year.

Data released by the Home Office has revealed that 6,706 deliberate fires were set across the region during the 2023/24 period, compared to 9,714 set during 2022/23.

The dataset categorised deliberate fires set into five sections: dwellings, other buildings, other outdoors, road vehicles, and secondary fires.

The biggest decrease in fires set was secondary fires which reduced by 34 per cent, from 4,696 in 2022/23 to 3,077 in 2023/34.

Deliberate fires set in ‘other buildings’ decreased from 112 in 2022/23 to 78 in 2023/24, which was a reduction of 30 per cent.

‘Other Buildings’ fires decreased from 149 in 2022/23 to 133 in 2023/24, which was ten per cent down.

Deliberate fires that were set in ‘dwellings’ increased from 111 in 2022/23 to 120 in 2023/24, which was a rise of eight per cent.

Road vehicle fires remain as high as in 2022/23. There was a small increase from 650 to 654.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Community Safety team group manager Ade Parkin said: “It’s pleasing to see that the amount of deliberate and secondary fires have decreased in recent years.

“As a service, an important part of our work is to try and prevent these kinds of incidents. Whether this be through education, public safety campaigns or other interventions.

“This latest set of data shows that we are making an impact and we will continue to drive forward with work in this area as part of our commitment as an organisation to make South Yorkshire safer and stronger

“You can help us stamp out arson by telling us what you know about deliberate fire-setting in your area.

“You can do this via our FireStoppers service which, much like its sister Crimestoppers, is completely anonymous.

“All you need to do is call our dedicated phone number, 0800 169 5558, or fill out our online form –www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.”