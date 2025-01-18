Huge cannabis haul from raid in Dearne Valley community

Illicit: Cannabis found in Rotherham

A CANNABIS factory has been uncovered by police at a former costume story in the Dearne Valley - the latest in a catalogue of high profile successes against drug traffickers.

Officers from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing team seized 345 cannabis plants after raiding premises on Rowms Lane, Swinton.

Each plant has an estimated black market value of £1,000, putting the value of the haul at £345,000.

South Yorkshire Police said an extensive cultivation system had been set up inside the building, stretching across five different rooms.

The electricity supply had been bypassed, which is a common but dangerous feature of cannabis factories, because large amounts of power are needed for the heat and artificial light needed to cultivate plants.

Police were able to act after gathering intelligence information from the local community.

The raid follows several other successes in recent weeks, but overall in Rotherham last year police seized cannabis worth £17.5m, with 40 people also arrested.

Although the Rowms Lane raid is highly significant, it is dwarfed by last year’s biggest success, where plants with a street value of £5m were found at an address in Eastwood.

Rotherham North NPT Inspector Lesley Fretwell said: “Drugs have no place in our communities.

“Cannabis isn’t a harmless substance – it funds organised crime and is linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to create safer communities.

“We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Look out for signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

The ongoing successes against cannabis farming is part of Operation Grow, which was launched in 2021.

Although cannabis users found with small amounts of the drug are not routinely prosecuted, it remains illegal and those involved in producing and supplying it are liable for prosecution.

One reason police are concerned about the illicit trade is that profits from that industry may be recycled and used to bankroll other types of organised crime.

They are appealing for people with suspicions about cannabis cultivation to pass on information, using the 101 telephone number.