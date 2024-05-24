Ceramic artist Angie Hardwick with one of her pieces, at Milton Pond.

MINIATURE versions of Hoyland landmarks building are to be created in ceramics as part of a arts project planned to involve residents.

It is part of the Storying Barnsley project, which will see unique cultural projects take shape in the borough’s major communities, all involving residents.

The first of its type took place in Goldthorpe last year, when Sheffield University students worked with the community to create a record of the district’s development, from their perspective.

Now, similar schemes are being rolled out in other ‘principal towns’ including Hoyland, with each assigned its own artist, to work with the community and develop ideas together.

Sheffield-based Angie Hardwick was selected to work in Hoyland.

She is a ceramic artist and is now seeking out adult groups which may be interested in working with her to create ceramic depictions of the area’s landmarks, which will be identified by residents as the project moves forward, with well-known locations like Milton pond likely to feature.

"I have been in contact with a couple of schools, to see if I can get some students involved,” she said.

She is also looking for adult groups, to provide a spread of input from different generations.

"We are going to be doing some creative consultations, on what is in the area and what people think is important to them,” she said.

"Whatever comes up in conversation, we will look at transforming those ideas into clay.”

They will create ‘relief tiles’, giving a 3-D effect, which will be photographed and used to create an online, interactive map of the area, allowing viewers to click on the images to learn more about the location.

It is hoped the series of tiles will go on public display, too, before being returned to their creators as keepsakes.

At this stage, she is also looking for suitable premises to host creative workshops.

The project is being overseen by Barnsley Council’s Cultural Development Fund team, using money awarded to the authority for the work.

There is a budget of £4,000 for the work in Hoyland and it is expected that the work will result in the creation of a ‘digital townscape’, which will be available online.