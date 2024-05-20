House of Lords to launch inquiry into shoplifting

By Andrew Mosley
Published 20th May 2024, 12:05 BST
PARTNERSHIP CALL: Different approach needed says MP Sarah ChampionPARTNERSHIP CALL: Different approach needed says MP Sarah Champion
POLICE are to be quizzed about the high levels of shoplifting.

Tomorrow the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee will question police over rising levels of the crime.

Last week, Rotherham MP Sarah Champion held a discussion with police, council, business and shop workers’ representatives, after a survey she carried out revealed the shocking extent of shoplifting and violence towards workers in stores.

The House of Lords session will be the first of the committee’s inquiry, and questions likely to be asked include:

What are the challenges for the police in responding to shoplifting? How does it affect public confidence in the police?

What is the background to the Retail Crime Action Plan and how does the Pegasus Project – a business and policing partnership formed with the intention of setting out measures – sit within it?

What is the role of retrospective facial recognition technology?

The session will take place from 10:30am tomorrow (Tuesday) and can be followed live on Parliament TV.