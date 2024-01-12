POLICE in Rotherham have hailed an operation which saw them halve house burglaries during the last two months of 2023.

There were 181 incidents during November and December last year – down significantly from the 350 the previous year.

The figure for December was down 45 per cent, while the one for November fell by more than 51 per cent.

Operation Bubble Charlie 2 was put in place following the high figures in 2022 and seeing numbers creeping up in October last year.

Figures for all burglaries – including commercial and other non-residential places – were down 30 per cent for the final two months of 2023.

Det Sgt Matt Jackson, said: “Rotherham’s recorded burglary rates fell significantly in the lead up to Christmas 2023 when compared to the previous two years.

“I appreciate the figure is still too high for a town the size of Rotherham, but this

reduction nevertheless demonstrates the dedication of Rotherham’s police and partner agencies to tackle burglary offences and bring offenders to justice.

“I have seen first hand the devastating effect burglary has on both individuals and businesses alike and I can assure the residents and communities that the pursuit of offenders will not wane come the new year.

“I would like to remind all householders to remain vigilant during the dark winter nights and to remove car keys and valuables from view, as well as making sure windows and doors are locked even if venturing out of the house for short periods”.

The operation included officers carrying out high visibility patrols in identified hotspots, as well as public engagement to deliver crime prevention advice.

There were eight nights of activity spread over two weeks, during which time four prolific offenders were arrested.

Two were charged over commercial burglaries in Maltby and Thrybergh, while one was held in relation to residential burglary in Maltby and another was remanded in custody over handling stolen goods, commercial burglary and attempted robbery.