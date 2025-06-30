Hit and run driver in jail after causing double horror

A DANGEROUS driver from Rotherham left a crash victim so badly injured he has been unable to return home, more than two years later.

And when Kallum Flowers, aged 35, of Masefield Road, West Melton, went on the run he did the same again, hitting a woman in South Kirby, leaving her with serious injuries.

The first crash happened in June 2023 when Flowers was driving a Ford Transit too fast in Packman Road, Wath.

He went through a red light and hit a Seat Leon at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road.

The force of the impact sent that car 60 metres down Rotherham Road, hitting a stone wall.

Driver Joshua Lloyd, 28, was thrown out of the vehicle and was critically hurt, still needing round-the-clock medical care, two years on.

Instead of stopping, Flowers was picked up by Hannah Costello, 30, of Masefield Road, allowing him to go on the run.

Flowers avoided a police manhunt for more than four months, getting involved in a police chase where he hit and seriously hurt a woman in South Kirby.

He was finally tracked down to Sheffield in November and has now admitted causing serious injuries through dangerous driving, fail to stop and failing to report the crash in Wath, in addition to other charges from the South Kirby incident.

A Crown Court judge sent him to prison for six years and six months, with a driving ban of eight years and three months.

Costello, 28, was charged with dangerous driving and assisting an offender in connection with the incident. She was sentenced to two years and three months, suspended for two years, 150 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant John Taylor said: “Flowers’ actions that evening were appalling and extremely reckless.

“He knowingly and willingly chose to drive through a red light and showed absolutely no regard for the law or other road users.

“Sadly, an innocent member of the community was caught in the crossfire of his actions.

“Joshua sustained significant life changing injuries during the collision and our thoughts remain very much with him and his family today.”