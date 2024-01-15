Have your say at Mexborough’s next PACT meeting
MEMBERS of the public are invited to hear updates from councillors and police at Mexborough’s next PACT meeting.
The Partners and Community Together sessions provide the opportunity to raise concerns about matters like anti-social behaviour.
The next meeting takes place at Mexborough Library, John Street, on Thursday, January 25, from 6pm. Please use the back entrance to the building.
The evening will include a question and answer section. Residents do not have to book and are welcome to just turn up.