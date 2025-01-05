Haul of illegal vapes worth £562,000 revealed in Rotherham

Partners: Police and trading standards have worked together

DODGY vapes which could have sold for more than half a million pounds have been seized in Rotherham over the last 12 months.

Successful work between South Yorkshire Police and trading standards officers has meant thousands of vapes - both counterfeit and others unfit for sale - have been seized.

That has prevented potential health risks for unwitting users, because such items are often contaminated with chemicals or compounds which do not meet safety standards.

Rotherham police and the council’s trading standards team have been working in tandem throughout 2024 to identify outlets suspected of supplying illegal vapes, and other smoking products, and taking action against the shopkeepers involved.

That has resulted in £563,000 worth of counterfeit vapes being recovered.

After a store has been identified through local intelligence, police support the trading standards colleagues, who use their powers to seize the vapes before overseeing subsequent prosecutions.

Rotherham Central NPT Insp John Crapper said: “These vapes are undercutting legitimate businesses and unfortunately sometimes find their ways into the hands of children – posing potential health risks.

“Our work to stop these unfit products from hitting the streets of Rotherham forms part of our ongoing work with Rotherham Council to ensure the safety of our local communities.

“This excellent work shows how important partnership work is. Working together on the issues that matter the most to local communities is what pushes us to achieve results like these. The hard work does not stop, and we will continue to focus on this issue.”

Rotherham Council’s Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment, Andrew Bramidge said: "As a partnership, the council and South Yorkshire Police are committed to tackling the sale of illegal vapes. Illicit tobacco and vapes, many with added synthetic hazardous chemicals in them, can be associated with significant health problems for users, along with funding potential criminal activity.

“We will continue to work with local businesses to ensure they are complying with the law, and any retailers who continue to sell illegal products will have them confiscated and face prosecution.”

Anyone with information or suspicions about illegal vape sales can contact police by calling 101. To report a business to Trading Standards visit the webpage: Report a business to Trading Standards – Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council