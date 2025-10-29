Gun crime slashed with burglaries and knife crime down, new figures show

GUN crime in South Yorkshire was slashed by almost 40 per cent last year, with knife offences also reduced and burglary - an offence feared by many - also cut.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, for 12 months ending in June, show firearms offences down by 38 per cent on the previous 12 months.

That means there were 168 offences recorded, compared to 273 the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the region, gun crime has been cut by 32 per cent and nationally it has reduced by 16 per cent.

The South Yorkshire figures have been credited to the work of police, with targeted work taking place to disrupt organised crime gangs and to take weapons out of circulation.

The South Yorkshire force has an armed crime unit, which saw its remit expanded part way through the year covered by the new statistics.

Those officers are said to have “played a pivotal role” in investigating burglaries where guns have been targeted and where firearms have been used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knife crime is down by two per cent, a reduction described as “modest”.

Success: Police action has helped slash serious offences

Work against knife crime in the last year involved school visits and work with shops.

Burglaries were down by 11 per cent, in line with a national decrease, but a better performance than the regional average, where the fall was five per cent.

Not all crime categories saw a reduction, however, sexual offences and drug crimes increased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that may be down to improvements in reporting crimes and proactive enforcement, in the case of drug offences.

Kilvinder Vigurs, South Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor, responsible for policing, said: “These figures are testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers and partners across South Yorkshire.

“Tackling serious violence and burglary remains a top priority and we are encouraged by the progress made.

“However, we know there is more to do, and we remain committed to building safer communities through proactive policing and strong local partnerships,” she said.

The force has benefitted from increased staffing levels in recent years, with neighbourhood policing teams getting more staff to work directly in communities.