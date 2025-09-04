'Gun' arrest in Eastwood by police on hotspot patrol
The arrest was made by officers patrolling the towns so-called ‘hotspots’ on Monday September 1.
Those patrols are co-ordinated by the South Yorkshire Police GRIP Team, which is funded by the Home Office, with officers regularly out to conduct extra patrols in areas identified as being affected by most serious violence and anti-social behaviour.
The officers' attention was drawn to a vehicle which was being driven in what they described as a suspicious manner.
The vehicle’s driver was requested to stop and on approach to the car, an imitation firearm, which was later determined to be an air weapon, was sighted.
As a result, officers searched the vehicle and drivers finding a bag of cannabis.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink / drugs, possessing Class B or C drugs and possessing an imitation firearm.
Insp Ashley Franklin, who leads the GRIP Team, said: "These extra patrols help put our officers in areas that have been identified at hotspots using years of data.
"They also provide a key opportunity for us to engage with you, our local communities. We know these patrols have a real impact - allowing us to break down barriers and provide support where needed.”
The weapon recovered was later confirmed to be an air gun, but suspected of being above the legal power limit.
Such guns are subject to the same strict licensing requirements as other firearms.