Graffiti vandals strike at Dearne area park
Barnsley Councillor Deborah Pearson, who represents the Dearne South ward, is now arranging for council staff to move in and clean up the area, which was hit by a series of offensive slogans being sprayed on the ground and equipment overnight from Friday to Saturday.
She told the Weekender: “I am really disappointed by this mindless vandalism in Mansion Park.
“We cannot tolerate people abusing community facilities.
“It is an area used by children and they should be able to use it without fear of anti-social behaviour.”
The park is the largest green space in Bolton on Dearne, and has play equipment and sports facilities, as well as benches for visitors.
On the same night, a window was reported to have been smashed at the Salvation Army premises in the village.