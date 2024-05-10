.

A CHILD was taken to hospital after being mauled and bitten to the head by a pit bull-type pet in Maltby.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerted South Yorkshire Police to the incident at 6.40pm on Thursday.

The girl – aged under ten – had been playing unattended in the garden and fell, when the “pocket bully” dog ran over and began biting her head.

The child’s mother was able to free the girl from the dog, police said, and called 999.

Dog legislation officers attended and the animal was signed over to police. The girl’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Insp Emma Cheney said: “Please remember all dogs can be aggressive and should never be left unsupervised with children.

“A dog’s instinct to protect itself is to bite and follow their innate drives.

“Parents should ensure children learn to respect a dog’s space and be encouraged to have boundaries around feeding and resting times.

“An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, dogs can act out of character and cause serious injury and harm.

“Take action now and protect your children.”

SYP said research shows you are more likely to be bitten by a dog known to you, in your home, rather than anywhere else.

A force spokesperson said: “We’re urging families to remember that dogs, no matter how long you have owned them for, are animals and can show signs of aggression no matter their previous history.

“Dogs can’t communicate to us, if they’re in pain or experiencing stress and anxiety it can influence their behaviour, acting in ways that may be unusual for your pet.”