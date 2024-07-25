Seventeen offences: Neil King

A FOURTEEN year old Rotherham girl was given a home so she could be abused and forced to have sex with a couple who were meant to care for her, a court was told.

Now abuser Neil King, aged 51, of Dinnington, has been found guilty of 17 sexual offences and will have to wait until a Crown Court hearing in September to learn his fate.

The offending dates back 25 years and only came to light because of Operation Stovewood, the investigation into historic sexual offences against children in Rotherham, which has been conducted by the National Crime Agency.

The girl was flagged as a potential victim and investigations led officers to King, who was aided by his girlfriend at the time.

She was Louise Tye, and in the summer of 2008 the victim was placed in her care, because the girl’s father - who Tye knew - was unable to provide her with a stable home.

But the NCA said Tye’s motive was to sexually exploit the girl.

An NCA spokesman said: “Soon after the girl moved in with Tye and King, she was forced to participate in sex with the couple.

“King paid Tye money for her assistance in the abuse, and Tye continued to enable him to have sex with the girl when she and victim moved to a new address.

“The girl and Tye later fell out, and King used this to his advantage.

“He allowed the victim to stay at his home and provided her with food, money, drugs and alcohol but continued to sexually abuse her - including raping her - both in his home and car.

“On one occasion, the girl was joined at King’s home by her best friend, aged around 13 or 14 at the time, and King forced both of them to carry out sex acts.”

Although the girl was eventually able to escape his clutches, he tracked her down and raped her in her new home.

The victim’s evidence was backed up by her friend and both King and Tye were charged with offences last summer, but Tye later died, leaving King to face justice alone.