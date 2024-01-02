Fresh police appeal over collision which left pedestrian in critical condition
Emergency services were called to Clifton Lane in Rotherham on Monday, December 18, following the incident involving a black Ford Focus and a pedestrian.
The victim suffered a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting South Yorkshire Police with the investigation.
A spokesperson said: “Following the collision investigating officers appealed for information but have had no witnesses come forward.
“Did you see the collision, or the vehicle prior? If you have any information that can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident 738 of December 18.
“You can also get in touch via our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.
“Dash-cam footage can be emailed to [email protected]. Please include the above incident number in the email subject line when you get in touch.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”