Fresh blow to organised crime as police smash alleged 'chop shop'

POLICE have busted an alleged ‘chop shop’ - illegal workshops used for processing stolen vehicles - in a fresh blow against organised criminals.

Three people are under investigation as a result of the raid on premises on Oldgate Lane in Thrybergh by Rotherham North neighbourhood officers.

They were acting on intelligence gathered about activities at a garage in the area and found suspected stolen car parts and engines.

A man aged 45 and a 17-year-old youth were arrested at the scene, on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Organised: The scene police found inside the premises

A 31-year-old man was also arrested, on suspicion of theft, with all three bailed to allow police to continue their investigations.

So called ‘chop shops’ are used for dismantling stolen cars, so the parts can be sold on in the second-hand trade to unsuspecting buyers.

It can be easier for criminals to take cars apart and sell the parts than trying to fake new identities for stolen vehicles.

Earlier this month, colleagues swooped on another suspected chop shop in Kiveton Park, the same community where officers pounced in February, finding a well organised ‘warehouse’ of car parts.

Vehicle thefts have been increasing nationally in recent years, aided partly by devices which allow offenders to bypass the need for a key.

The Government has recently announced new measures which would make it illegal to possess such equipment without being able to prove a legitimate reason.

Rotherham North NPT Insp Carl Goodwin said: “We know the impact car theft can have on people which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to track stolen vehicles and dismantle these ‘chop shops’.

“I hope this sends out a strong message to those trying to profit from stolen vehicles that we will use all the tools and resources available to crackdown on this kind of criminality.

“Information shared by you - our local communities - is vital in unearthing operations like the one located on Oldgate Lane.

“Reports from members of the public are useful in helping us paint a better intelligence picture.”

Anyone who has information they believe may help police should contact the force via the 101 telephone line.