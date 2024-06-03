Custody: A death-crash suspect is being held by police

FOUR people allegedly fled the scene after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a fatal crash in Rotherham, police have said.

It is unclear whether those people were caught, but South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 21-year-old had subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and was being held in custody.

Investigators are now appealing for information about the collision, which happened shortly after 4pm on Sunday, at the junction of Morthen Road and Moat Lane, in the Wickersley area.

Police said a silver Land Rover Discovery was involved in the collision, which also involved a Subaru Forester.

A 20 year old man, who had been a passenger in the Land Rover was fatally injured and died at the scene, said police.

The four people from the Subaru, the driver and three passengers emerged from that car but fled the scene on foot.

According to people in the area, who saw the crash scene and reported on social media, both vehicles left the road and ended up in a garden, with both coming to a halt on their roofs.

Residents reported that the air ambulance was summoned to assist, alongside conventional emergency services staff.

Police are now looking to trace any witnesses who saw the collision, or those who were driving in the area around the time of the incident, with dash cam footage which may show the vehicles involved.

They can be contacted by telephone, on 101, quoting incident number 589 of June 2, 20224.