Four men now accused of attempted murder over Hoyland stabbing
A man aged 45 was stabbed and sustained significant injuries at around 10.38pm on the evening of March 14, South Yorkshire Police said. They were called by Yorkshire Ambulance staff to reports of a fight taking place in Market Street and attended to find the injured man.
He had allegedly been stabbed. The force has already confirmed that Lewis Parker, aged 21, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class B and Class C drugs, which are both illegal. However, it has now emerged that three others have since been arrested. A public meeting in Hoyland heard that they had handed themselves in following the police investigation which followed the incident. South Yorkshire Police have now clarified that Parker appeared at Barnsley Magistrates Court on March 18 and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22. In addition, Nathan Cockayne, aged 22, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared before Barnsley Magistrates on March 24 and was remanded into custody. He is also due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22. Lamar Coke, aged 23, of Firshill Crescent, Burngreave, Sheffield, and Harry Eggington, aged 22, of Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, were both charged with attempted murder and are also due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22. Both have also been remanded into custody.
When the incident happened, police sealed off a section of Market Street, which remained closed for several hours and witnesses reported officers checking bins and service areas behind shops in the hours which followed.
Scenes of crime investigators remained present the following afternoon. The Hoyland incident resulted in concerns within the community and those attending a police and communities together meeting, or PACT, this week were told that South Yorkshire Police is to hold a Operation Sceptre anti-knife crime initiative soon, with a stall expected to go up in Hoyland to offer re-assurance and advice as part of that.