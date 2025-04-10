Four men now accused of attempted murder over Hoyland stabbing

FOUR people have now been charged with attempted murder following a late night incident in Hoyland last month, it has emerged.

He had allegedly been stabbed. The force has already confirmed that Lewis Parker, aged 21, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class B and Class C drugs, which are both illegal. However, it has now emerged that three others have since been arrested. A public meeting in Hoyland heard that they had handed themselves in following the police investigation which followed the incident. South Yorkshire Police have now clarified that Parker appeared at Barnsley Magistrates Court on March 18 and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22. In addition, Nathan Cockayne, aged 22, of Keppel Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared before Barnsley Magistrates on March 24 and was remanded into custody. He is also due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22. Lamar Coke, aged 23, of Firshill Crescent, Burngreave, Sheffield, and Harry Eggington, aged 22, of Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, were both charged with attempted murder and are also due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 22. Both have also been remanded into custody.