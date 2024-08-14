.

POLICE made four arrests after a 47-year-old man was assaulted in Rotherham town centre on Saturday (10) evening.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a group of teenage boys and adult men, the force said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A 21-year-old man, 19-year-old man, 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy have been arrested.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 21-year-old was released with no further action taken, the three others have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”