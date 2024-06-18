Murder scene: Drummond Street car park

MURDER squad detectives are investigating the death of a man following reports of a brawl in a Rotherham town centre car park and have arrested four people.

Officers were alerted at 12.18am today (June 18) to an incident at the Drummond Street car park, close to the town centre Tesco Extra store.

When emergency services arrived, they found a man who was badly injured.

He was taken to hospital but died later and, at this stage, South Yorkshire Police say his identity remains unknown.

Investigations: Items of interest numbered by police

However, four people have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are men aged 26, 37 and 45, along with a woman aged 36.

As well as the car park, police have confirmed they have another potential crime scene under investigation, a short distance away in Eastwood Park.

A large part of the Drummond Street car park was sealed off with a police cordon and officers were stationed at regular intervals to protect that, with five cars and a police van also present, some inside and some on the perimeter of the cordon.

On the ground, near a Volkswagen Golf car, a green first aid kit pouch remained on the ground, with a blue plastic glove alongside.

Nearby were small marker cones, used to identify potential evidence, with others at another location within the car park.

The investigation is being led by Set Chief Insp Ben Wood, who said: “We understand news of this murder investigation will cause distress to the local community.

“We have a cordon in place and our inquiries are continuing at pace as detectives try to piece together the circumstances behind this man’s death.

“Officers are also working hard to identify the man so they can inform his next of kin of this tragic news.

“There will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers at the cordon.

“If you have any information that could help us with our inquiries relevant footage or if you witnessed this incident, then please do get in touch as it could prove to be invaluable to our investigation.”

Callers should ring 101 and quote incident 18 of June 18.