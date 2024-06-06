ARRESTS: After death of Mackenzie Ball (pictured)

FOUR people have been arrested in connection with a road traffic collision which caused the death of 20-year-old Mackenzie Ball on Sunday.

Mackenzie died in a collision involving a silver Land Rover Discovery and silver Subaru Forester on Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane, Wickersley.

Officers launched an investigation immediately, and a 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving, in a warrant executed on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving. Both men remain in custody.

A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the incident and was released on bail.

Enquires remain ongoing and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or know anything about the incident.

You can report information online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 589 of 2 June 2024.

You can also contact police at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C02-PO1.

Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].