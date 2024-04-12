Stephen Dawson (photo: Getty)

Stephen Dawson was sentenced yesterday (11) at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty earlier this year of four counts of indecent assault on a child, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 72-year-old’s abuse took place in the early 1990s, when the victim was six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson, of Street Lane in Rotherham, was sentenced to five years in prison plus one out on licence.

Det Con Robert Heath said: “Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

“She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward and throughout the course of the investigation, resulting in Dawson spending a number of years in prison.

“It is clear that his evil acts have remained with her throughout her life, and I hope this sentence goes some way to allowing her to move on from these traumatic events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The result of this case demonstrates just how seriously we take these offences.

“We hope this provides some encouragement that if you have been subjected to any offence, no matter how long ago it happened, to come forward and report it to us.