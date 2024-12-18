Former cops arrested in shock Operation Stovewood development

Suspects: Two former Rotherham officers face child sex allegations

TWO former South Yorkshire Police officers have been arrested on suspicion of sex offences linked to historic child abuse in Rotherham, the force has confirmed.

One is a retired police constable, aged 60s, who is under investigation for allegations involving child sexual abuse against two girls, between 1995 and 1999.

He is being investigated on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, three counts of indecent assault and one of attempted rape.

A former police constable, aged 50s, has also been arrested in connection to an incident which took place in the 1995/6 era.

The ages of the alleged victims have not been revealed.

Both suspects have been bailed. They worked in Rotherham at the time of the allegations and were claimed to have been on duty at the time.

The development re-opens a dark chapter in the history of the force, which was criticised for its failure to tackle the so-called ‘grooming’ gangs who exploited vulnerable victims over many years.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with the allegations.

The statement said: “A joint operation has been set up between South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood, which investigates allegations of non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

"The joint investigation will also work to ascertain whether there are any further linked suspects, victims or reported offences.”

Operation Stovewood has not been investigating fresh complaints since January 1, with subsequent cases being taken on by South Yorkshire Police. It is unclear whether these allegations were made before that deadline, or if the NCA has made an exception.

Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: “Our first priority in this case, and always, is the victims and survivors.

"Since the publication of the Jay Report ten years ago, we gave built a much deeper understanding of child sexual abuse and exploitation and will ensure anyone reporting such crimes is treated wuth sensitivity, compassion and respect.

"We are working closely and collaboratively with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency in this case.

"Together we are committed to following wherever the evidence takes us throughout the joint investigation and we will take any action necessary, as these arrests demonstrate,” she said.