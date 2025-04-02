Former cop arrested in sex abuse investigation

Arrests: Two of those arrested were confirmed as Rotherham based at the time

A THIRD former police officer has been arrested as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham decades ago.

That means there are now six women with complaints against police officers in that era.

The latest suspect, who was arrested and later bailed, is described as former police constable now aged 50s.

He was arrested on Monday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed, and was released later.

The investigation is pursuing complaints from survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse, relating to police officers.

The development follows the arrests of two former South Yorkshire officers late last year on suspicion of sexual offences and misconduct in public office.

In a statement, in relation to those two former officers, the IOPC said: “The offending was reported to have happened while these former officers, who were both based in Rotherham, were both on and off duty and reportedly occurred between 1995 and 2002.”

South Yorkshire Police’s major crime unit is conducting the investigation, under the direction and control of the IOPC.

A complaint was first raised in October 2024, with a second woman making further complaints in November.

Another two women then came forwards to complain in December.

In January, a fifth complaint was referred to the IOPC and a sixth complaint was made last week. This week’s arrest relates to that issue.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “We are now investigating serious complaints by six women of sexual offending by former SYP officers.

“These complaints are being handled sensitively and throughly investigated and a third former officer has now been arrested.

“At the end of the investigation we will decide whether a file of evidence will be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider criminal charges.”

SYP Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: "Our first priority in this case, and always, is the victims and survivors.

“Since the publication of the Jay Report ten years ago, we have built a much deeper understanding of child sexual abuse and exploitation and will ensure anyone reporting such crimes is treated with sensitivity, compassion and respect.

"We are working closely with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to support their investigation. Together, we are committed to following wherever the evidence takes us and we will take any action necessary.”