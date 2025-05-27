Former club hit by big fires had housed cannabis farm
The Ings Lane Social Club, in Bolton-upon-Dearne was out of use when a blaze broke out late on May 6.
Firefighters were at the scene for hours and the building was badly damaged.
It was hit by fire again, two days later, leaving firefighters with an even bigger firefighting operation.
However, South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that four days before the first fire, they were called about the building, in Vancouver Drive, which was insecure and officers found the drugs inside when they went to investigate.
A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended and discovered a cannabis grow. The cultivation has been dismantled and an investigation is ongoing.”
The fire on May 8 was being treated as having been started deliberately, and was also under investigation, they confirmed.
Police have revealed no details about the scale of the cannabis grow, but increasing numbers of cannabis ‘farms’ have been discovered in the area recently.
It is a lucrative - and illicit - industry, with police valuing plants at around £1,000 each on the black market.
In Mexborough, police have recovered cannabis with a street value in excess of £1m following a succession of raids.
Earlier this month, police also busted a cannabis farm in a property at Gosling Gate Road, Goldthorpe.
They had been called to reports of masked men breaking into the address but found 53 cannabis plants growing inside when they arrived.