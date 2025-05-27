Former club hit by big fires had housed cannabis farm

A FORMER social club in the Dearne Valley hit by two large fires in the space of days had been used as a cannabis factory, it has emerged.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ings Lane Social Club, in Bolton-upon-Dearne was out of use when a blaze broke out late on May 6.

Firefighters were at the scene for hours and the building was badly damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was hit by fire again, two days later, leaving firefighters with an even bigger firefighting operation.

However, South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that four days before the first fire, they were called about the building, in Vancouver Drive, which was insecure and officers found the drugs inside when they went to investigate.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended and discovered a cannabis grow. The cultivation has been dismantled and an investigation is ongoing.”

The fire on May 8 was being treated as having been started deliberately, and was also under investigation, they confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have revealed no details about the scale of the cannabis grow, but increasing numbers of cannabis ‘farms’ have been discovered in the area recently.

Blaze: Firefighters in action at the club (image: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue)

It is a lucrative - and illicit - industry, with police valuing plants at around £1,000 each on the black market.

In Mexborough, police have recovered cannabis with a street value in excess of £1m following a succession of raids.

Earlier this month, police also busted a cannabis farm in a property at Gosling Gate Road, Goldthorpe.

They had been called to reports of masked men breaking into the address but found 53 cannabis plants growing inside when they arrived.