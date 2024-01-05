Five teenagers arrested over vehicle crime spree across Rotherham and Sheffield

A SPATE of attempted vehicle thefts across Rotherham and Sheffield led to the arrest of five teenagers.

The group had tried to flee – but headed in the direction of South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit on Letsby Avenue, Tinsley.

A force spokesperson said: “A complex with highly trained officers is not the most ideal place to run towards.”

Officers had identified a spree of attempted thefts of Ford vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

While they were out searching for the suspects, two cars travelling in convoy failed to stop – and narrowly missed an officer in her car while travelling at high speeds.

A collision brought the pursuit to an end and the suspects fled from the scene. Checks showed both cars had just been stolen from a burglary in Rotherham.

With the suspects running away, dog handlers supported the efforts – tracking the scent towards the police building and finding the wanted group in another suspicious vehicle.

Sgt Sophie Minto said: “Five teenagers aged 16, 17, 17, 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“As we searched the vehicle, we located various offensive weapons including a combat knife and sword.

“These were found alongside various tools that we suspected had been, or could be used for theft and burglary offences, as well as a small quantity of class B controlled drugs.

“These finds led to further arrests for going equipped to steal and driving while unfit through drugs.”