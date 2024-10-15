ISSUED THE FINE: Environment Agency

ANGLER Kieren Morton has been ordered to pay out £443 in fines and costs for fishing without a licence.

The case against Morton, 29, of Recreation Avenue, Thurcroft, was proven in his absence after he was caught without a fishing licence at the A1 Fishery, near South Muskham, Newark, Nottinghamshire, on May 4.

In a case brought by the Environment Agency at Northampton Magistrates Court he was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We hope this penalty will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws for angling in England.

“The case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and this angler has been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook.

“Fishing without a licence can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A one-day licence costs from £7.10, and an annual licence from £35.80 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13-16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.