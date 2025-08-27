Fire risk revaled as police bust three Rotherham cannabis farms

CANNABIS farmers who took over three properties in Rotherham created a fire risk at each address, police have said.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police conducted a series of raids across Rotherham as part of their ongoing campaign against those who cultivate, and trade in, the drug.

The central neighbourhood policing team was behind strikes on two homes, in Foljambe Road and Henley Grove Road, with cannabis grows found at each address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In both addresses, the electricity had been bypassed - with plants worth almost £100,000 found in the Henley Grove Road property.

A third cannabis set-up was located on Thomas Street in Kiveton after the police Armed Crime Team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

The electricity had also been bypassed in the property.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and abstracting electricity. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Growing cannabis in artificial conditions means using large amounts of electricity and offenders frequently bypass meters to gain power illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire risk: Police found danger signs at three cannabis farms

That creates a risk of fire, which not only puts the property involved at risk, but also any neighbours.

Rotherham Central NPT Insp John Crapper said: "It is important that these harmful grows are dismantled to not only stop the supply of drugs onto our streets but also ensure residents aren't negatively impacted.

"Your information is vital in helping us secure warrants and uncover drug farms. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Police have had some impressive successes against drug barons growing cannabis in Rotherham, including a raid in May at a former snooker hall in Ferham, with drugs that had an illicit value of around £1.4m being recovered.

Again, the electricity supply had been tampered with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During last year, officers executed 70 warrants across the borough, leading to cannabis with a total value approaching £18m being seized.

That work helps to disrupt the gangs involved, which may also be responsible for other types of criminality.