Feral children run circus out of town

A TWO hundred year old circus has been run out of town by a gang of “feral” Mexborough children aged as young as six.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinder’s Circus has been visiting Mexborough for 15 years and was scheduled for a six-night run, but took the decision to leave after just one chaotic performance, where a group of children aged six to 16 went out of control.

Some had tickets, but others sneaked in, subjecting performers and other audience members to foul language, standing on chairs, hurling missiles towards the stage and at one point tipping over a push-chair containing a six months old baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some families walked out and circus owner Edward Pinder said they had considered stopping the performance, but continued because a gang of older youths was outside on Rocket Field and they feared further problems if the youngsters involved had been ejected into their company.

On the move: Pinders Circus left Mexborough after just one show

City of Doncaster Council offered an alternative pitch at Askern and Mr Pinder confirmed the circus, formed in 1812, would not be returning to Mexborough.

He said: “We have been visiting Mexborough for 15 years and sometimes the local likes have been a bit rowdy, but have never caused us problems.”

However, the group who turned up “caused absolute riots inside”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were swearing at people, abusing them, throwing things at the artists. Some of the language they were using was absolutely shocking.

“They knocked over a pram with a six months old baby in it.”

The following morning, as they prepared to leave, a man in a 4x4 left the road and drove across the park, at speeds of around 60 mph, through a 10 feet gap between lorries as circus staff stood talking.

“Residents came and said sorry, they said everyone in Mexborough isn’t like that.

“They are not, it is feral kids who spoil it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been suggested that security would have helped, keeping trouble-makers out, but Mr Pinder likened that to needing security at a village fete.

Parents of some of those causing trouble were believed to be present, but did nothing to control their children apart from one man, who took his son outside.

The circus took the decision not to call police, on the grounds of ages of those involved, and the likelihood they would have gone before officers arrived.