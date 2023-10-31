THE family of a suspected murder victim found unconscious in the street have paid tribute to a “loved father, grandfather and husband”.

Jason Gaskin

Jason Gaskin (53) died from head injuries on Victoria Road in Balby in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, despite efforts from emergency workers and members of the public.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder but a postmortem proved inconclusive and further tests have been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gaskin’s family released a statement in which they said: “Jason is a loved father, grandfather and husband.

“Loved very much by the traveller community and everybody that knew and met him; a much loved character.

“The family thank everyone who has supported and continues to support them."

Two of the people arrested – a 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man – have been bailed as enquiries continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second man, aged 39, has been released with no further action.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“Anyone with information which may assist police is being asked to get in touch via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling us on 101. Please quote incident number 112 of October 29 when you get in touch.”

You can access the force’s online portal by visiting www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.