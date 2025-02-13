Family's pet sheep dies after mauling

Mauled: Now police are investigating

A FAMILY’S pet sheep had to be destroyed after being apparently mauled by a dog in Rotherham.

Two sheep were attacked in a field at Wentworth in the early hours of February 5, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The incident was attended by a vet and it is believed the injuries were inflicted by a large dog.

One of the sheep was so badly hurt, it had to be destroyed.

The second had significant injuries and remains under treatment.

Police are now investigating and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

Those who want to get in touch can report information by calling 101 quoting investigation number 367 of 5 February 2025.

The police website also has a portal which can be accessed at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity by telephone on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org