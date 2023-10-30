RELATIVES of a man stabbed to death at Kimberworth Park shared their “deep sadness” at their loss.

Paul Sharp

Paul Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to Redscope Crescent last Wednesday morning.

The 42-year-old was formally identified on Friday and his family has been supported by officers.

Mr Sharp’s family released a photo of him and shared a statement, which said: “Paul’s death has brought deep sadness and is even more shocking due to the tragic circumstances.

“As a family, we kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time, and we hope that justice is secured for him.”

Two men – aged 46 and 42 – and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been bailed as enquiries continue.

A 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been bailed pending further enquiries.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police. “If you have any information that might help officers, you can get in touch via our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 153 of October 25 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.