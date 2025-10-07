Extra police patrols helped keep Rotherham safe this summer

ROTHERHAM communities have benefitted from almost 7,500 extra hours of police patrol time spent on the streets of South Yorkshire in just two months.

The Home Office was behind the Safer Streets Summer initiative nationally and in South Yorkshire that meant 3,565 extra patrol hours in July, with officers out for an additional 3,890 hours in August.

There has been community engagement, re-assurance for businesses and joint work between South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police, which is responsible for security on the railway network.

South Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “This programme enabled us to intensify our efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and retail crime.

“We continue to work closely with our partners in local authorities, South Yorkshire Police and community organisations to support efforts that make our streets safer and help people feel more secure in their communities.

“From joint patrols and youth outreach to environmental improvements and targeted enforcement, this initiative reflects our commitment to responsive, visible policing.

“There has also been a collaborative effort between our partner organisations to engage young people, by providing access to youth clubs and sports activities throughout the summer months when children and young people are away from educational settings,” she said.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for street scene, Cllr Lynda Marshall, said: “The Safer Streets Summer initiative had strengthened Rotherham’s partnership approach to tackling anti-social behaviour and retail crime.

“Through joint patrols, target enforcement and community engagement, we’ve been able to provide visible reassurance and practical support to residents and business alike.”

The council is introducing a new street safe team shortly and those staff will work with existing partners.