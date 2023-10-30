Register
Elderly woman and dog attacked by cane corsos at Rawmarsh

AN 85-YEAR-OLD woman suffered head injuries after being attacked by two cane corso dogs.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:19 GMT
SYPSYP
SYP

She had been walking her 13-year-old labrador at Hague Avenue in Rawmarsh at 11.30am last Wednesday.

Two dogs – thought to be cane corsos – approached and started attacking them.

The woman was knocked over and the labrador needed veterinary treatment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The cane corso dogs were reportedly being walked by a woman who fled the scene and failed to provide any details.

“Was it you? Or do you have information that could help officers trace the owner and dogs in this investigation?

“If you believe you can help please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 324 of October 25.”

Police have made a plea for owners to keep dogs under control – and bear in mind that fireworks season means the animals can act unpredictably due to the stress of the noise.

The force’s online portal can be found at: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.