E-fit released by police investigating ‘lewd act’ at Balby
OFFICERS investigating a lewd act in Balby released this e-fit of a man they wish to identify.
The incident happened on Queen Street at 8pm on Sunday, September 3.
The suspect is described as white and 5ft 10ins tall with slight facial hair. He is said to have had greying hair at the time but is believed to have dyed it dark brown since.
If you can help, contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 889 of the above date, or visit www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.