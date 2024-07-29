Drunk train passenger jailed over ‘vile racial slurs’
Mitchell Campbell (34) admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one of assault by beating, one racially aggravated public order offence and one count of threatening behaviour.
The conductor of a train from Rotherham to Sheffield on July 19 had been advised that a man on board was being abusive to other passengers.
Campbell’s aggressive demeanour made the conductor fear for his own safety and that of other passengers, so he was allowed to stay on the train despite having no ticket.
The station supervisor was alerted in Sheffield, by which time Campbell had fallen asleep.
When he awoke he became aggressive, swearing and threatening to stab the authorities.
As they escorted Campbell from the station, he pushed the supervisor in the chest before spitting in his face.
Campbell, of Millfold Rise off Westgate, was arrested but continued his behaviour in custody spitting at two officers and racially abusing another.
He appeared before magistrates in Sheffield three days later, on July 22, and was jailed for ten months.
Sgt Roy Percival, British Transport Police, said: “Violence and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated on the rail network, whether it be towards passengers, rail staff or police officers.
“No one should expect to come to work to be subject to violence or vile racial slurs, and being intoxicated is absolutely no excuse for disgusting behaviour like this.
“Hopefully Campbell’s sentence will give him time to reflect on his actions and the consequences.”