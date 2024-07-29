Mitchell Campbell

A DRUNKEN train passenger has been jailed for spitting at and racially abusing rail staff and police officers.

Mitchell Campbell (34) admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one of assault by beating, one racially aggravated public order offence and one count of threatening behaviour.

The conductor of a train from Rotherham to Sheffield on July 19 had been advised that a man on board was being abusive to other passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campbell’s aggressive demeanour made the conductor fear for his own safety and that of other passengers, so he was allowed to stay on the train despite having no ticket.

The station supervisor was alerted in Sheffield, by which time Campbell had fallen asleep.

When he awoke he became aggressive, swearing and threatening to stab the authorities.

As they escorted Campbell from the station, he pushed the supervisor in the chest before spitting in his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell, of Millfold Rise off Westgate, was arrested but continued his behaviour in custody spitting at two officers and racially abusing another.

He appeared before magistrates in Sheffield three days later, on July 22, and was jailed for ten months.

Sgt Roy Percival, British Transport Police, said: “Violence and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated on the rail network, whether it be towards passengers, rail staff or police officers.

“No one should expect to come to work to be subject to violence or vile racial slurs, and being intoxicated is absolutely no excuse for disgusting behaviour like this.